3 Bedroom Home in Christopher - $84,900

Don't miss this - on the outskirts of town! 3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home on a very large half acre corner lot with a 30x36 pole barn with overhead door and gravel floor, perfect for all your yard toys or for storage! Inside the home, you will love the open and modern, split floor plan and the very nice, up to date kitchen with a huge island with beautiful black appliances! The master has an en-suite full bath with a luxurious tub and also has a walk-in closet! The home is being sold AS-IS.