3 Bedroom Home in Cobden - $550,000

This is a one of a kind property with 52.5 acres adjoining Giant City Park, Crab Orchard Wildlife and SIU with a family farm to the west. Custom built Home features 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath nestled beside your private pond. A brand new roof skylights and gutters is included in the price w' transferrable 50 yr warranty, 5/8' Hickory hand scrapped hardwood floors. Micro beams laminated in Oak, and solid oak interior doors, kitchen pantry , 60 x 40 Built more building with extra tall walls and 50 amp power and water hookups inside and 30 amp outside to accommodate your motor home and RV. With an additional 30 x 40 Morton Building w/shop and radiant heat. Sunroom off the home has tongue and groove pine floor with Larson screen away windows and door. Many seasonal perennials and bulbs. 28' above ground pool. This property has not been hunted in over 24 years and is full of deer and turkey and other wildlife. Marketable red and white oak on the property. Home Warranty included Perfect B&B