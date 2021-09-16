3 Bedroom Home in Cobden - $79,900

Spacious two - three bedroom home with two full baths, situated on three acres in Union County. Home has been updated in recent years with new HVAC, new subfloor and flooring throughout, including hardwood floors in living room and ceramic tile in kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room, new electric panel in well and more! Unique tin ceiling in kitchen gives the home a rustic feel. Front of home has wheelchair access. Deck on the back of the home. Walking trails through the wooded property.