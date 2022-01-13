 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cobden - $89,900

At the edge of town but feels like country! This 3 bedroom 2 bath double wide has been freshly remodeled with new flooring and paint and new bathroom fixtures in both full baths. Nice 2 car detached garage right off the back door for your toys. Come see it today

