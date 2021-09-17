Looking for that perfect lake front home. This 3 BR , 3 full bath home situated on beautiful Lake of Egypt's main lakefront offers a spacious open concept with many updates. The multilevel exterior decks with wrap around walkways offer over 850 SQ FT of lake front deck area. The main level has a vaulted ceiling, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, kitchen , pantry and laundry. The lower level offers a wet bar area with back bar , family room, large master bedroom with full master bath added in 2014. The covered floating boat dock with boat lift and additional side dock offers watercraft mooring and recreational usage. Enjoy the beauty of the lake while relaxing in the hot tub located on the front deck area. Also included are the living room and family room furniture, 3-large screen TV's and bar refrigerator in addition to the kitchen appliances, washer and dryer. There are no mandatory association fees, optional $40 fee for a key to the neighborhood private boat launching area.
3 Bedroom Home in Creal Springs - $538,000
