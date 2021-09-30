3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $34,900

3 bedroom 1 bath home located on corner lot with covered front porch & storage shed. Call today for more information.
Richard Kelly still keeps a handwritten tally of each’s day’s business in a ledger book, just like his dad taught him to do at Kelly’s Big Star.
CARBONDALE ― Police are searching for suspects after two armed robberies took place two days apart.
Former Chicago Bears defensive lineman Richard Dent is seeking to have the identity of a sexual harassment accuser revealed so he can pursue a defamation claim.
CARBONDALE — SIU's football team took one step forward and two steps backward most of the first three quarters against Illinois State, but cou…
CARBONDALE ― Police are investigating a disturbance involving two individuals that took place in the 1100 block of East Walnut Street at about…
Carolyn Rendleman, wife of John A. Logan College Board of Trustees member Jake Rendleman and a volunteer and philanthropist in her own right, died Monday.
The Illinois State University graduate student's disappearance nearly a month ago triggered national attention and emotional pleas to those with information to come forward.
Statements from the former Athletic Directors attorney say that she was notified of her termination via written notice on Sept. 9th.
Liberty Counsel is demanding Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) stop discriminating in granting religious exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine to employees.
The teachers' lawsuit argues that such mandates are up to the local health departments, not the school boards.
