3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $39,900

3 bedroom 1 bath home located on corner lot with covered front porch & storage shed. Call today for more information.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
3 bedroom 1 bath home located on corner lot with covered front porch & storage shed. Call today for more information.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
CARBONDALE — SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan is being let go after less than two years on the job, according to two sources close to SIU wh…
They were met with over a dozen counter-protesters waving “Blue Lives Matter” and “Don’t Tread On Me” flags — and at least three men could be seen wearing “Proud Boys'' T-shirts.
The body was Joseph M. Swift, 37, was discovered during the early morning hours Aug. 29 near 8196 Old Route 13, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.
CARBONDALE — Grant Williams, the man SIU picked to build its first women's soccer team in October of 2018, has been placed on administrative l…
“I really feel like our political class has driven the state into the ground and people are fleeing to better-run states,” said Jesse Sullivan, who is seeking the Illinois Republican nomination for governor.
Area schools are scrambling to find substitute teachers and those who substitute are in demand, getting multiple calls requesting help daily.
A show-cause order is one of the harshest penalties a coach can receive from the NCAA.
Arien Hermann, Region V Hospital Coordinating Manager, says the situation is dire.
CARBONDALE — Matt Kupec, a former quarterback at the University of North Carolina who joined SIU as the chief executive officer of the SIU Fou…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.