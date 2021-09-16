 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $74,900

Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home looking for a new owner. The current owners have this home MOVE-IN ready. Ceilings, walls, doors and trim have all been freshly painted. The house & privacy fence have been power washed. Lots of upgrades have been done within the last several years. New flooring in 2017 along with a new tub/shower & toilet. Water heater was replaced about 5-6 yrs ago. Roof was replaced in 2009, along with gutters, storm doors & front door. There is an attached carport with a small storage shed. The backyard is large, shaded & fenced in. Perfect spot to relax, grill out or let the kiddos or fur babies run around & play. If you are looking for a home you can just move into and enjoy, this is it!! Call today for a showing, it won't last long!!

