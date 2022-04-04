Great investment opportunity! Spacious home situated on nice, level lot! Living room with window allowing for tons of natural light, kitchen with endless possibilities and much more! Home sold as-is. By purchasing this property, buyer is agreeing to accept the property as condemned and will agree to repair everything noted in the prior completed inspection.
3 Bedroom Home in Duquoin - $24,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
CHRISTOPHER — Saying that it was one of the most difficult decisions he has ever had to make, Christopher High School football coach Anthony H…
On Friday, superintendent for Marion schools confirmed an investigation into sexual assault allegations against a high school teacher found no misconduct.
CARTERVILLE — When reflecting back upon a great basketball career at Carterville High School in the late 1980s, Matt Crain always talks team first.
CHRISTOPHER — Christopher sophomore and basketball sensation, Amiah Hargrove, checked all the boxes when it came time for our sports staff to …
To replace Cindy Stein, the SIU women’s basketball program is taking a stroll into history.
An update on the multimodal transportation center project was given to the city council by the Design Team of Design Works/hmb Architects LLC members Thad Heckman, Jarus Jones and Mark Bollman.
After a trip to The Legacy Museum and National Memorial for Peace, Lynne Chambers collaborated to start Southern Illinois Healing Initiative and took a group to the museum and memorial in Montgomery, Alabama.
On Tuesday, authorities conducted a search of fields and wooded areas west of Davidson Avenue and Veterans Memorial Drive in rural Mt. Vernon.
BENTON – It was a good day for Herrin track and field at the Benton Spring Fling Saturday morning.
CARBONDALE — A new park is planned for Carbondale east of the police department.