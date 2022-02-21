 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Duquoin - $29,900

3 Bedroom Home in Duquoin - $29,900

Great investment opportunity! Spacious home situated on nice, level lot! Living room with window allowing for tons of natural light, kitchen with endless possibilities and much more! Home sold as-is. By purchasing this property, buyer is agreeing to accept the property as condemned and will agree to repair everything noted in the prior completed inspection.

