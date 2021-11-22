Great location if you are looking for land then take a look at this home on 20 acres. This move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home has an attached 2 car garage and a large pole building. Has seamless guttering and fruit trees. It has a covered front porch to enjoy the view. The property is partially wooded and has a couple of fishing ponds. Plenty of wildlife and room for all your animals. Property was a strip mine. Window blinds and rods will stay in home, curtains will not stay Seller will sell the Hustler mower, air compressor separately if the buyer is interested.
3 Bedroom Home in Elkville - $149,900
