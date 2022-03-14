3 Bedroom Home in Energy - $215,000

Roomy 2 story home located on a nice corner lot. This home features newer vinyl flooring throughout the main level, the kitchen has new counter tops plus a wet bar, informal and formal dining, and a laundry room. This home also has a huge family room which used to be the garage/which also has an unfinished bonus room above it... all that is needed is a heat source to be added. (not included in the square feet total, sellers used a space heater). The upstairs features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and even has a nice sized finished room in the attic with skylights. This home has a storm shelter, a fenced in back yard with a large storage shed and covered front porch. Ready for you to view!!