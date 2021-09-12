Very nice well maintained and very clean 2 and 1/2 double wide home. This one of the largest manufactured homes available. Large rooms and kitchen with pantry and lots of cabinets and a large inland. Home can be ready to move in with appliances and furniture to stay if needed. The roof, AC/heating, and windows up replaced and updated in the within the last 5 years. The garage is 2 and a half car with heat and air for extra work area. Home has a nice covered rear deck 20x14 with fan for enjoying the outdoors. Home has also a wood burning fireplace in large living room. If you want to live near the lake and enjoy all the lake has to offer you can also join the Eagle Point Bay Association for only $65 a year and use the boat ramp. Home located in a quiet area. THIS HOME WILL MAKE A GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME.
3 Bedroom Home in Goreville - $124,900
