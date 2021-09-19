In the heart of Southern Illinois Wine Country! Bring your creativity! This could be the B&B that you wanted to build, or perhaps you are interested in developing a Wedding and/or Event Venue with a Chapel. Maybe you are just looking for a BIG house that your family has always needed! This 2 story all brick home with basement, sitting on 8, park-like, acres, has 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths on the main floor, 3000 sf of framed unfinished area on the upper level, and 2300 sf unfinished basement, with a 200 Amp service. A 10'x100' front porch extends the entire length of the home with a gorgeous view of the front lawn area and flowering shrubs and trees. The front lawn area also has several electric outlets installed, facilitating Christmas decorations, displays, and party events. The back of the home has a 10'x32' porch and a recently built 40'x60' detached insulated pole barn garage with a 14' ceiling, concrete floor, and electric. Many possibilities with this property, and great views!
3 Bedroom Home in Goreville - $345,000
