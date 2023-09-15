Your dream lakefront escape awaits! Nestled on1.38 acres of stunning woodland beauty, this remarkable property is a nature-lover's paradise. Immerse yourself in the tranquil surroundings and enjoy the serene sounds of the creek that gracefully flows through the grounds. This charming 3-bed,2-bath brick home boasts a two-car attached garage, complete with heating and air conditioning for ultimate comfort. The cozy wood-burning fireplace not only adds warmth but is also connected to the home's ductwork, providing efficient heating throughout. Step outside to discover even more to love about this place! A2-slip dock awaits your boating adventures, with 8ft deep water in a NO WAKE zone for peaceful enjoyment. Need extra space? You got it! The property features three additional outbuildings, including a recently built 36x48ft heated and insulated pole barn with impressive12ft8in ceilings. It's the perfect spot to pursue hobbies, set up your dream workshop, or simply embrace your inner entertainer. Plus, a201912x8 storage building and another metal shed ensure plenty of storage options for your lakeside toys. That's not all! An added bonus awaits you—a cleared and rocked lot on the far side of the pole barn, complete with its own electric, water, and sewer hookups. Imagine the possibilities of turning it into a campsite, short-term rental, or simply enjoying the extra privacy it provides. Conveniently located in the sought-after Goreville school district.