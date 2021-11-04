 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Goreville - $69,950

3 Bedroom Home in Goreville - $69,950

Very Nice 3BR-2 Bath Home with Mostly Hardwood Floors, Huge Living Rm, Front Office/Storage Rm. Mast Bedroom with Attached 1/2 Bath. All Kitchen Appliances. Laundry/Mud Rm. Rear Carport & Parking From Alley. Currently a Rental & With This Corner Location(W. Main & S. Fly) Would Also Make Great Office or Resale Business. Call Today to See!!

