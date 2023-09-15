Enjoy your own piece of paradise on this +- 15-acre beautiful, wooded parcel with bluffs overlooking part of the Shawnee National Forrest and beyond. this unique Antebellum architecture style home with three levels of spacious living includes three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one-half bath, a finished walkout basement, enclosed sunroom and open verandas on both floors front and back. This home boasts three wood burning fireplaces, formal living and dining areas, open entry foyer and informal dining adjacent to the kitchen area. There is a separate 3 BR 2 bath 28x40 manufactured home that could be used as a guest house. The two outbuildings with overhead doors are pole framed construction and include one 30' x 60' x 14' eave and one 30' x 40' x 11' eave with a 12' x 30' carport area.