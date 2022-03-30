15-acre property with custom built Georgian style home sits atop a bluff with spectacular views! Also include are a guest Cottage; (a 3 BR, 2 bath 28x40 mfg'd home) and 30x60 heated pole barn with bathroom. 5,500 sq.ft. 2-story Georgian style with classic columns, open veranda on both floors, front and back of the house. Open grand foyer, den/office with fireplace. Formal dining room and kitchen, Living room also with fireplace. Enclosed sunroom. Spacious Master Suite with fireplace, jetted tub, huge walk-in closet and access to the rear 2nd floor veranda. The other 2 bedrooms are spacious and have access to the 2nd floor veranda. Downstairs the walk-out basement includes a large Rec room, family room, bath and laundry area. A sliding door provides access to the walk-out patio, perfect for BBQ's.
3 Bedroom Home in Gorham - $799,000
