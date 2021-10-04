 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $105,000

3 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $105,000

Check out this super nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a fenced in back yard! Updated and move in ready with lots of room for the family. Comes with .17 acres, 12x12 Shed, swing set, pool in the back yard, and beautiful vinyl wood flooring throughout the home. New light fixtures and blinds were recently replaced.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News