Check out this super nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a fenced in back yard! Updated and move in ready with lots of room for the family. Comes with .17 acres, 12x12 Shed, swing set, pool in the back yard, and beautiful vinyl wood flooring throughout the home. New light fixtures and blinds were recently replaced.
3 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $105,000
