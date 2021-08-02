3 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $114,900

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, ready to move in home. It boasts over 1,700 sq. ft. with a large two car garage that is insulated and has steel beam construction. A privacy fence borders a private covered patio, perfect for a relaxing, quite evening. This home has a lovely, rustic living room whose walls are lined with cypress, a formal dining room, and an informal breakfast dining area. Update kitchen, front porch, and many more amenities. Schedule your showing now!!