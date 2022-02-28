3 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $122,900

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The general public wasn’t really aware of the dire straits the Illinois Department of Natural Resources found itself in thanks to the dedication, ingenuity and behind the scenes work of site superintendents and park staff.
Judge Stephan Bost has issued a judgment in a lawsuit filed by Kinkaid-Reed’s Creek Conservancy District against DAR Kinkaid Investors Inc., alleging that DAR had violated the terms of their contract to operate concessions at the lake.
Bost issued a declaratory judgment Feb. 17 denying both counts in the lawsuit. He found that DAR had corrected its only default before the board voted to terminate the contract.
Police said two Carbondale men stole thousands of dollars in collectables from a storage unit.
Cpl. Jon Utley, 26, of Mounds, died 11:40 p.m. on Saturday at Union County Hospital after a single-vehicle crash.
SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale staff is excited for families who added two baby feet to their families on "Twosday," Feb. 22, 2022, including Jessica James and Jonathan Martin of Herrin.
OLNEY — Venson Newsom timed his jump perfectly, stretched out his right arm and blocked Olney Richland County’s last shot at extending its per…
Kimberly Kay Baskin
Cairo locals are hoping to preserve one of the three remaining Black landmarks in the area, Ward Chapel A.M.E. Church.
WEST FRANKFORT — In the end, it came down to execution and the Murphysboro Red Devils were just a little bit better at it than Carterville Fri…
A local Jonesboro man has been arrested to alleged aggravated criminal sexual abuse with a child.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.