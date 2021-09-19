 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $132,400

3 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $132,400

Welcome home! Don’t miss out on this gorgeous 3 bed 1.5 bath home with an additional flex room that could be used as an office, playroom, or extra sleeping space. The master bedroom convieniently features a half bath. Your family will enjoy playing under the mature trees in the large back yard this fall. Call to schedule your private viewing today!

