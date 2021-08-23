 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $135,000

3 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $135,000

3 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $135,000

Great price and Great location!!! 3 bedroom and 3 bath Ranch home. This property has a nice floor plan with lots of space and features a wood burning stove and wet bar in the family room when entertaining family and friends. Great corner lot with a park-like setting. Call today for an appointment.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News