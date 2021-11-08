This is a must see home! The home has many updates including: New Roof in 2016. New Heat/AC and duct work in 2016. Fully remodeled kitchen in 2021: New cabinets, sink, floor, counter tops, & lights. There is a large pantry at the kitchen entrance for your storage needs as well as a coffee bar with additional storage. Both baths remodeled in 2021 including new vanities and top as well as the stools. All new paint through house in 2021. All new vinyl flooring in 2021. New carpets in all 3 bedrooms in 2021. Third bedroom has large walk in closet for added storage. All lights throughout the home replaced in 2021. Recent replacement vinyl windows. Front deck built in 2020 15'X21'. Back deck built in 2021 size is 20'X15'. Above ground pool and trampoline 1 year old will stay as well as the storage shed. The carport is large 24'X18' and easily accommodates 2 cars. The home will come with used appliances (not shown). The new Stainless Steel appliances are negotiable with the right offer.
3 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $139,900
