 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $139,900

3 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $139,900

3 br 2 bath home on double lot in Belair. Full, dry basement with fireplace includes ample flex space, storage space and additional bath/laundry area. Huge living room with beamed ceilings, wall unit and hardwood floors under the carpet. Large dining room with stacked stone fireplace in addition to eat in kitchen. Corner windows, and large closets throughout the home. Sunroom with wall of windows has outside access..

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News