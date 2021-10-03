3 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $200,000

You will fall in love with this beautiful country home that was completely remodeled in 2018. New roof, siding, windows, plumbing, electrical, heat and air, kitchen, bathroom, and a new master suite. The large front porch is very welcoming and large enough for your rocking chair and lemonade. It has an open floor plan with a fabulous new white kitchen with all new appliances, a gray center island, and a 6x4 walk-in pantry. All the cabinet drawers are soft closed. The master suite has a large walk-in closet, walk-in shower, a gorgeous soaking tub with a shelve for your candles. The large pole barn with electricity and concrete will give you plenty of storage for your toys. The home sits on a little over an acre of land giving you a park-like setting among the mature trees.