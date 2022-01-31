 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $244,900

This beautiful home is an absolute must see! There have been many updates to this spacious home in the last few years. Kitchen has beautifully tiled backsplash, and less than 2 year old stainless steel appliances. Home has gorgeous lighting fixtures. Bathrooms have been completely updated. Current owner installed walk-in shower and new tub in master bath. Walk-in closet in master has dressing area. Washer, dryer, heat pump, oversized hot water heater, and above ground salt water pool are all less than 2 years old. You will also enjoy relaxing in the hot tub under your lovely Pergola. AND there is so much more; a detached 16'x32' building that that has kitchen, 3/4 bath, insulation, split unit and new flooring. There is also an oversized two car detached garage/pole barn with three overhead garage doors and built in workshop bench. Large fenced-in back hard. The attached garage has new split unit and large wash sink recently installed.

