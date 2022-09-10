 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $249,900

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has 2000 plus square feet. Walk up to the covered front porch which opens into the huge open living area. This area sports a cathedral ceiling, kitchen with lovely quartz counter tops , pantry, mobile island, new stainless whirlpool appliances and eating area, all with luxury vinyl plank flooring. The master is located on one side of the home with a walk in closet, private bath with dual sink vanity and soaking tub and stand alone shower. 2 ample sized bedrooms are located on the other side of the home with a nice full bath between. Don't forget about the large laundry area which takes you into the oversize 2 car attached garage!! Agent owned!

