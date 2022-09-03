BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has 2000 plus square feet. Walk up to the covered front porch which opens into the huge open living area. This area sports a cathedral ceiling, kitchen with lovely solid surface counter tops, pantry, mobile island, new stainless whirlpool appliances and eating area, all with luxury vinyl plank flooring. The master is located on one side of the home with a walk in closet, private bath with dual sink vanity and separate tub and shower. 2 ample sized bedrooms are located on the other side of the home with a nice full bath between. Don't forget about the large laundry area which takes you into the oversize 2 car attached garage!! Agent owned!
3 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $259,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
MARION — Marion High School was placed on a “soft lockdown,” according to a school employee, after a threatening note was found at the school …
A Mount Vernon man accidentally shot himself Sunday while participating in a registered event at the World Shooting and Recreation Complex in Sparta.
Consequences are few as reports of heinous abuse continue to pile up at Choate.
DU QUOIN — Monday afternoon, employees of North American Midway Entertainment worked diligently to prepare for the carnival’s opening at 5 p.m…
The 1993-94 state runner-up Terriers basketball team was among honorees at the Carbondale Community High School Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday.
When it comes to hot dogs, the Let's Beef Frank Chicago Hot Dogs and More food truck in Marion is the top dog in Southern Illinois.
It's a strategy known as "pack and hold." Here's what it means for shoppers.
MARION — Patrick Walker rushed for 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns but it was strong defense that propelled Marion to a 21-0 win over Herri…
For decades, officials have urged reforms at the facility for people with mental and developmental disabilities. But it still has more allegations of abuse and neglect than any in Illinois.
MURPHYSBORO — Pope County junior Ahry Comer, competing in her first meet of the fall, demonstrated why she was The Southern's female cross cou…