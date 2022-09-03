3 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $259,000

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has 2000 plus square feet. Walk up to the covered front porch which opens into the huge open living area. This area sports a cathedral ceiling, kitchen with lovely solid surface counter tops, pantry, mobile island, new stainless whirlpool appliances and eating area, all with luxury vinyl plank flooring. The master is located on one side of the home with a walk in closet, private bath with dual sink vanity and separate tub and shower. 2 ample sized bedrooms are located on the other side of the home with a nice full bath between. Don't forget about the large laundry area which takes you into the oversize 2 car attached garage!! Agent owned!