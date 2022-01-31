 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $40,000

This 1993 manufactured home is in need of some tlc, but with 1800+ sq ft and and extra lot this home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a wood burning fireplace with some maintence this would make a great home with a 2 car garage and shop on the property

