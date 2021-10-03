3 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $49,999

This one is a must see! Half duplex is move in ready. Large living room with bay window and a kitchen that offers lots of cabinet space and built in china cabinet/pantry. The three bedrooms are all nice sized with large closets. Double closet in hallway offers extra storage space. The full size bathroom is updated as well. Replacement windows, new front storm door and roof is approximately 10 yrs old. Large storage shed. Fenced in yard with sidewalks. There is a large, shared front porch. Paved parking and carport.