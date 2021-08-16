3 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $79,999

KEYWORD: CHARM! This adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow is centrally located in Herrin. Walk to downtown in minutes! You're also near multiple schools. The home offers many updates inside and out, while still maintaining its historic feel with its crown molding and original plaster. Inside, you'll appreciate the open concept of the living and dining room areas. The kitchen and laundry room have been beautifully updated. The bathroom was remodeled with granite countertops and tile flooring. All your kitchen appliances and even the washer&dryer are included! A brand new HVAC unit and ductwork were installed in 2019. Outside, new cedar posts were installed on the porch. In the large fenced backyard, the hot tub is staying! Enjoy it while entertaining on your covered patio. There is also a fantastic outbuilding that hosts a workshop room and a fire pit area. Come see this home today!