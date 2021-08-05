 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $95,000

DREAM HOME!! Featured in the 2016 edition of SOUTHERN LIVING!! Don't miss this updated bungalow that hasn't lost its charm or character. The back & a portion of the side yard is fully fenced for your furry friends. This home features both a living room & extra den- making ample space for your family. Truly a charming home with all of the important updates. Call to schedule your private showing today!

