3 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $98,900

Well maintained 3 bed 2 bath home located on 4 lots! This property has great space throughout with a spacious kitchen & island. Large master bedroom suite, and walk in closet with closet system. Both bathrooms have been updated. This home is move in ready with a desk work station, and book shelf all ready for your computer and printer... no need for another room to be used for an office... it's already built in for you! Plus a brand new heating & air system, new refrigerator with ice maker, fresh paint, drywall, and new light fixtures throughout. There's more... outside newly painted front deck, new front deck railing/post caps, and motion lights in the front and back of home. Entertaining is made easy with both your front & rear decks for all your outdoor fun. This home has so much to offer, call today to schedule your appt.