3 Bedroom Home in Johnston City - $199,900

Privacy and seclusion in a very rural setting! Sitting on 1 acre you'll find a 2 story, 3 bed and 2 bath home on a dead-end road looking for its new owner. You won't have trouble finding a parking place with a 3 car garage and a large gravel driveway. The partial privacy fence hides the above ground pool and backyard grilling area from view, so you can enjoy your backyard privately. Inside, you'll see the living room, dining room and kitchen on the main level with the bedrooms and baths and laundry located upstairs. The master has a full bath with dual sinks, tub and a walk-in shower. The seller is offering a home warranty for the right offer for peace of mind, as well as a $10,000 credit to allow for flooring replacement, paint and general minor cosmetic repairs. Schedule your viewing today!