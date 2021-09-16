 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Johnston City - $49,000

Can't find your dream home in this crazy real estate market? Here's your opportunity to MAKE this fixer upper your dream home. Home sits on a crawlspace. It has a metal roof, new (July 2021) AC unit, large fully fenced yard & an outdoor shed for addition storage. Don't miss this investment opportunity!

