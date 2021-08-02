3 Bedroom Home in Johnston City - $54,000

3 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home with a covered front and back porch! This home has central cooling and gas heat. Large 40x30 pole barn garage, carport and storage building!! Property was built before 1978 and lead based paint potentially exists. Seller's name is Secretary of Veterans Affairs. Seller does not pay customary closing costs: including title policy, escrow fees, survey or transfer fees.Proof of funds required on cash transactions: Lender pre-approval letter for all financed offers (dated within 30 days) This property may qualify for Seller financing.(Vendee). Due to condition, the property may have health/safety risk(s). Prior to entry / access, all parties must sign a Hold Harmless Agreement and the property may only be shown by appointment.