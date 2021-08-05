This immaculately kept home located on three lots in JC has great space inside and out! Updates in the last seven years include: new central air unit and furnace, new water heater, all new plumbing, new vapor barrier, new paint, new sliding door, new kitchen appliances, new master bath including the walk-in shower. The master bedroom/bath is on one side of the house, with the other two bedrooms and bath on the other. All three bedrooms have large closets! There are two living areas. A large family room that opens into the kitchen, and there's also another living space that could be used as a formal living area, office, or playroom. An excess of cabinets and a pantry offer plenty of storage space with lots of room to cook! The kitchen/dining area opens to a great back deck that is handicap accessible. Fenced yard perfect for little ones or your four-legged pals. The 30x32 detached garage offers even more storage! This home is right outside of town. Come check it out!
3 Bedroom Home in Johnston City - $99,999
