3 Bedroom Home in Makanda - $149,900

Well built 1.5 story cedar home located Unity Point School district, this home features a large covered front porch, beautiful hardwood floors & fireplace in living room. All bedrooms are good sized with ample closet space plus There is also a full poured basement that could be easily finished with all the framework & electrical already in place for additional living space. Outside you will find a spacious shaded lot, a older barn & large enough driveway for all your vehicles. This property would make a great home for someone that wants to put in a little work. Call today to schedule your appt.

