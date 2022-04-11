Take a look at this spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath home with finished basement in Unity Point School district. This home features over 2200sqft and lots of updates including a new master bath, carpet & flooring throughout, fresh paint, rear deck and large fenced backyard. There is also a new roof in 2019 , 2 car attached garage plus a 1 car attached garage in basement that is currently being used as a workshop. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, eat-in kitchen, living room and downstairs is a family room, rec room that was previously used as a salon or could be a 4th bedroom. This property has tons of features including the upstairs being ADA accessible with ramp & walk-in shower/bench plus a circle drive and is located just down from Cedar lake boat ramp & beach. Call today to schedule your appt.
3 Bedroom Home in Makanda - $174,900
