3 Bedroom Home in Makanda - $50,000

HUNTERS and INVESTORS!!!! Check out this small 3 bed one, bathroom house by Devils Kitchen lake and Little Grassy lake. It is ready for you to add your own touch to it. The house would be perfect for a hunter or fisherman s get away. It is surrounded by Crab Orchard public hunting. There is a second empty lot that it does come with. There are two older sheds on the property that can be utilized for storage. The house is a fiberglass house. Give me a call today to check out this property!