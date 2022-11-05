3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $1,990,000

Beyond Extraordinary, this "state of the art" custom built home situated on 35.78 Acres, invites you to explore beyond the entryway, into unique rooms, passageways, and corridors, to wonderful wooded outdoor spaces and vistas. The open floor plan draws you in insisting on relaxation but tempting you with the rich tapestry of this one of a kind estate. Quality is evident throughout! Insulated concrete blocks, hand hewn Douglas Fir Timber, stone, polished concrete flooring, granite counters, and metal roofing, create a true work of art. The cooks kitchen with Aga stove, custom copper hood, warming drawer, deep fryer, restaurant grade ice machine, 2 subzero refrigerators, and beverage and freezer drawers, make cooking quite the experience. A second island lets you be part of the action in the kitchen while enjoying a beverage and catching the game on the built in pop up TV. The great room/dining room plays host to a 25 foot ceiling, stone fireplace, (continued on attachment).............