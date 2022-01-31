3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $109,500

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath residence with family room, living room and eat-in kitchen. Near Russell Street park. Perfect starter home or great to downsize into.
Mars Wrigley is closing a nearly century-old chocolate plant on Chicago’s West Side once hailed as the most beautiful candy factory in America.
"I regret to say the USFS is back with devastating plans. The triple threat plan includes tax-payer funded commercial logging of the last left-standing public Shawnee Forest habitat, massive burn projects, and widespread poison herbicide applications."
Work by James Arthur Design Co., a Marion branding and graphic design firm, is being showcased as some of the best logo designs from around the world.
About 450 Carbondale Elementary School District No. 95 students will be staying home next week as the middle school cancels classes and enters…
Community members and inmates interviewed by The Southern this weekend say that up until just over two weeks ago, masks were considered contraband in the Jackson County Jail, causing COVID-19 cases to increase.
Southern Illinois’ Santa has died.
Shawna Moore, the owner of Moore Than Coffee, started her business just six months prior to the initial COVID-19 shutdown that would put many out of business. After bonding with her dad over coffee for years Moore fought to not let her dream be toppled by the pandemic.
Three southern Illinoisans will face criminal charges for poaching a buck, bobcat and turkey on private land and other violations following an investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police, according to a release from the state.
A lack of silicon chips, which has led to a shortage of new cars worldwide is driving a change in the way new and used cars are sold.
Last year we told you of Steve Falcone, the Carbondale retiree who'd been writing one short poem per day to help his friends and social media followers survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, those poems have been collected into a book.
