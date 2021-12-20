3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $115,000

If you are looking for a home with charm and character, you will want to see this one for sure. Step through the door to see the soaring 10 ft ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors, and a brick fireplace. The extra-large windows bring in lots of light and warmth. You have solid wood pocket doors that lead to an elegant dining room with the same hardwood floors and a beautiful built-in hutch. The kitchen has white cabinets, plenty of counter space, and a large walk-in pantry. There are two masters bedrooms in this home. One is on the main level. You will not believe the size of the rooms in this home. The carriage has a loft for extra storage. There is an outside fenced area for a furry friend.