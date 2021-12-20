If you are looking for a home with charm and character, you will want to see this one for sure. Step through the door to see the soaring 10 ft ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors, and a brick fireplace. The extra-large windows bring in lots of light and warmth. You have solid wood pocket doors that lead to an elegant dining room with the same hardwood floors and a beautiful built-in hutch. The kitchen has white cabinets, plenty of counter space, and a large walk-in pantry. There are two masters bedrooms in this home. One is on the main level. You will not believe the size of the rooms in this home. The carriage has a loft for extra storage. There is an outside fenced area for a furry friend.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $115,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion’s Rent One Park is to be the centerpiece of a sports tourism attraction following the purchase of the baseball stadium by a local business group.
A 24-year-old from Marion is in custody in connection with a shots fired call in the 900 block of East Walnut Street.
Dylan J. Moutria of Murphysboro was charged with 43 counts of possession of stolen mail.
JOHNSTON CITY — If not the best prep sports athlete in Southern Illinois, Johnston City High School senior Austin Brown is certainly on a very…
Anyone with information about this incident can contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.
Pot edibles and packages of traditional cigarettes, e-cigs, and cannabis cigarettes were seized today in a search warrant of Jay Madi Fuel, aka Valero, at 1801 W. Main St.
Michael Tucker was arrested after leaving a house allegedly known for drug activity and leading officers on a car chase through Herrin, Colp, Carterville, Energy and Crainville, Herrin police said this week.
The Sept. 11 case has also led to one minor, Iziekiel Garner, 16, who is accused of firing off a gun not far from Pyramid Park and Marion High School, being tried in adult court on criminal felony charges.
The numbers help explain why Keegan Glover is the first Benton player in 20 years to earn The Southern Illinoisan’s Football Player of the Yea…
Brandon Byars did not want to pay to have a board game shipped from England. So he made his own. Today, he makes a full line of board games as a side business.