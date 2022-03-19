Like new 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Vaulted ceiling in living and kitchen area, tiled master bathroom shower, large kitchen island with gas range and much more! Split bedroom floor plan! Privacy fenced back yard with nice patio and gas line for grill.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $139,000
