3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $142,000

In Marion, built in 2020 3 bedrooms 2 baths. This adorable low maintenance home is ready for its new owner. This property is turnkey ready!! The garage is 2 car with separate doors for a nice custom look. It has an open floor plan with a large double sink bathroom and a master suite. The home come equipped with security system and a ring doorbell for some peace of mind. In the back of the house there is a nice cover porch to enjoy your mornings and evenings. This is a wonderful with much to offer. If you would like to set up a showing, please text the listing broker today 618-889-9503.