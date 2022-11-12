In Marion, built in 2020 3 bedrooms 2 baths. This adorable low maintenance home is ready for its new owner. This property is turnkey ready!! The garage is 2 car with separate doors for a nice custom look. It has an open floor plan with a large double sink bathroom and a master suite. The home come equipped with security system and a ring doorbell for some peace of mind. In the back of the house there is a nice cover porch to enjoy your mornings and evenings. This is a wonderful with much to offer. If you would like to set up a showing, please text the listing broker today 618-889-9503.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $142,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
MARION — The Williamson County government is now almost 100% Republican following the early results of Tuesday's general election.
CARBONDALE — Voters in the City of Carbondale had to answer the question of whether or not their city would be remaining a home rule community.
Matthew Hickam appears to have been elected as the new regional superintendent of schools, defeating challenger Annette Jaynes
In the 118th District of the Illinois House, State Representative Paul Jacobs of Pomona, a Republican, leads Democrat challenger Van Ikner at …
Some slithery, slimy sneak stole a snake. And it's a very dangerous snake.
Southern Illinois Election Results | Williamson County State's Attorney: Cascio-Hale concedes race to Hampson
MARION — Republican challenger Theodore "Ted" Hampson is the new Williamson County State's Attorney following Tuesday's election.
The Southern Illinoisan will shortly begin providing results and stories concerning our local elections. Throughout the night and in the comin…
The woman described claiming two six-figure tickets in one day as "absolute insanity." Here's how it happened.
Better catch the moon's disappearing act Tuesday — there won't be another like it for three years. Here's what to know.
STILLWATER, Okla. – Troy D’Amico grabbed the last rebound, dribbled away from defenders and flung the ball high into the air.