3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $149,900

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $149,900

Built in 2020. Very nice & popular luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout the home. Nice open floor plan. Covered Patio in back. The floor plans make great use of every inch of living space. 2 car garage with 2 doors. Covered patio in back. Ground pretreated for termites by Envirotech.

