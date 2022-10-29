Built in 2020. Very nice & popular luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout the home. Nice open floor plan. Covered Patio in back. The floor plans make great use of every inch of living space. 2 car garage with 2 doors. Covered patio in back. Ground pretreated for termites by Envirotech.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $149,900
