3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $150,000

You have to see this beautiful home in Marion with dreamy updates. 3 bedroom 2 bath open floor plan with fenced in backyard. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac. The roof was replaced this year. Kitchen has new counter top and sellers are in the process of replacing the backsplash area with shiplap. See this home today because it wont last long! Play set in backyard does not stay.

