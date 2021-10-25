3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $157,500

This beautiful home holds all of the Southern charm and classic character you would expect from one of the premier homes of this historical area of Marion. As you pull into the paved driveway, the great open front porch welcomes you. The home features beautiful wood flooring throughout. Large entry foyer with staircase. Larger dining room and living room as well as an inviting family room. 3 good size bedrooms with generous closets (cedar lined) Nice main bath, and bonus storage room adjacent that would offer many possibilities. The basement has a waterproofing system installed with sump pump. Great storage! Outside, the landscaping is classic and well maintained, and there is a 2 car detached garage. The owner has meticulously maintained this beautiful home. Near downtown -Tower Square, Marion Cultural and Civic Center, Library and Ashley park.