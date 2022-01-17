3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $159,900

Nice 3-bedroom 2 bath home located just south of Marion on 2 acres, with attached garage, and 2 pole barns. Inside you will find a large eat in kitchen, large living room with newer laminate flooring, electric fireplace and vaulted ceiling. The master bedroom has a generous closet, barn doors, and master bath is larger with updated easy access shower! The second and third bedrooms are also nice size. Hall bath has double bowl vanity and full tub/shower. There is a bonus room off of the kitchen that the owners had gutted and intended to complete as large laundry/utility room. It has an additional bath, and the toilet is still working, but otherwise unfinished space.