Nice 3-bedroom 2 bath home located just south of Marion on 2 acres, with attached garage, and 2 pole barns. Inside you will find a large eat in kitchen, large living room with newer laminate flooring, electric fireplace and vaulted ceiling. The master bedroom has a generous closet, barn doors, and master bath is larger with updated easy access shower! The second and third bedrooms are also nice size. Hall bath has double bowl vanity and full tub/shower. There is a bonus room off of the kitchen that the owners had gutted and intended to complete as large laundry/utility room. It has an additional bath, and the toilet is still working, but otherwise unfinished space.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $159,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The City Council on Monday night reluctantly approved an ordinance adopting OSHA's workplace COVID-19 vaccine mandate policies.
Both the Carbondale Park District and its attorneys declined comment, citing pending litigation, according to Jonathan Mitchell with the Feirich/Mager/Green/Ryan law firm speaking on behalf of the district.
A reader urges the Senate to pass an extension on the child tax credit in the wake of COVID-19 exacerbated financial hardships.
A runaway minor who has been missing since October is suspected to be in Murphysboro.
An upswing in positive COVID-19 test results has forced one area school district to cancel classes and another warning closures may be coming.
There are fewer than 1,000 documented cases like Kayden Jongsma in the world.
Marion-based First Southern Bank and The Bank of Carbondale have announced plans to merge.
CARBONDALE — SIU officials say in-person learning will resume Tuesday as they continue to closely monitor COVID-19 positivity rates among stud…
Carbondale Elementary School District PE Teacher Brian Maztenbacher hopes a new program will teach kindergarteners to ride bicycles.
Police have released footage of a Jan. 2 hit-and-run in hopes the public can help identify the truck driver involved.